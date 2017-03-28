Mom says TSA agents traumatized her son at DFW Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DFW AIRPORT - A mother is livid after she says her son was detained for over an hour at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Jennifer Williamson posted this video to Facebook of her son, Aaron, being patted down by a TSA agent in the security line.

Williamson says she requested for alternate screening for her son because he has sensory processing disorder. She adds that Aaron set off no alarms and that the TSA treated her family like dogs.

Williamson also says the incident caused them to miss their flight.