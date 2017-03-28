Little girl adorably mistakes water heater for robot

When a hot water heater left on the curb looks exactly like a friendly robot what do you do?

Hug it, of course.

That’s just what little Rayna did. A YouTube video called “Rayna meets a ‘robot'” shows the little girl’s insanely adorable reaction to seeing the water heater.

In the clip, Rayna walks up to the “robot,” gives it a big hug, and exclaims, “I love you, robot!”

The “robot” didn’t have much to say back, but Rayna didn’t seem the least bit disappointed.

The video was published Monday and by Tuesday morning was the top “Trending” video on YouTube.

Watch all the ridiculous cuteness below.