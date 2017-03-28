Dallas ISD under fire over lead, copper lead in water at schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Dallas ISD is in the deep end when it comes to the water quality in their schools.

When the water was tested at all of DISD campuses, they found elevated levels of lead, copper, or both in twelve schools.

"We're hoping that we can get DISD to take it more seriously, give us a water emergency plan and so forth, and try to help us with this issue," Former Dallas NAACP President, Arthur Fleming said.

It has people questioning the district's urgency to fix the situation.

"DISD is trying to tell us that there is some acceptable level of lead for children to drink," Felming said. "The EPA clearly says there is no safe level of lead. Even small amounts over long periods of time does damage to children."

This same issue happened last year at South Oak Cliff High School, but the community says enough is enough.

"Water fountains need to be removed, bottled water needs to be brought in, triage units needs to be set up, and the community is mad and upset and we demand action," Dallas City Council Candidate Eric Williams said.

Another health scare is happening at Nichols Junior High in Arlington ISD. Students and staff members are suffering from symptoms like nausea and vomiting when in the building.

A protest was held Monday with the hopes that Arlington ISD will relocate the students at the school until the issues are resolved.

"I think it's important to be out and let the community know what's going on," one protester said.

"I think that children have the right to an education without having to worry about things such as toxic gases that they could get sick from," another protester said.

Only time will tell if these North Texas ISD's will stay above water or if things will reach a boiling point.