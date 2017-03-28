Burleson Fire Department takes on drowning deaths with new PSA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLESON — During the summer, there are plenty of hazards to look out for. But one that happens far too often is accidental drownings.

“When that call comes in, anytime it deals with a child, but specifically a drowning, you are just hoping for the best but prepared for the worst,” said Burleson Fire Chief K.T Freemen.

According to the CDC, in the United States, about 700 kids die each year from accidental drownings.

“We’ve experienced first hand here in Burleson,” Fire Chief Freemen said. “We had one fatality drowning, and we had a drowning, but they had a full recovery, so it was something that our community suffered, it’s something that we suffer as first responders when you go to that.”

So in order to dampen the statistics of drowning deaths, the City of Burleson created a PSA that has been viewed nearly 250 thousand times on social media.

Collin Gregory with the City Of Burleson said, “As emotional as it can be, we wanted to relay to families that this is something that`s extremely important, it only takes a second for a child to drown.'

“Over and over people say, it's very difficult to watch but absolutely a critical message. As we end that PSA with 'lifeguard your child' that is the salient message,” Chief Freeman told Newsfix.

The city says they have plans for more videos in the future, but the main message is to keep everyone safe as possible.

“We want to do everything we can to prevent people from ever going experiencing an unimaginable pain."