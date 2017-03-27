Treyvone Boykin, former TCU quarterback, arrested in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Former TCU all-star quarterback and current Seattle Seahawks player, Treyvone Boykin, has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor of marijuana possession and public intoxication early Monday morning.

He was the passenger in a car crash that injured several people. The driver, Shabrika Bailey, 25, drove the vehicle in reverse onto a public sidewalk hitting eight people before crashing into a wall of a club. She was arrested on suspicion of two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Boykin's arrest marks his second in less than 15 months. He was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor assault and resisting arrest after he was involved in a bar fight and hit a patrol officer in December 2015. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to a year probation, anger management, alcohol awareness and 80 hours community service.