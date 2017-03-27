Sunday night storm leaves large hail and damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A severe thunderstorm made its way across north Texas Sunday night leaving behind large amounts of hail and damage.

The powerful storm brought golf ball to baseball sized hail throughout parts of Denton and Collin counties.

Several people throughout the area also reported hail damage to their vehicles that were parked outside during the storm along with large hail and damaging wind gusts. Tornado warnings were also issued across the Metroplex.

By midnight the storm made its way out of north Texas.