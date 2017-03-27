Sunday hail knocks out Little Elm buses and people’s windows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ELM -- Aw hail, y'all. That scary spring weather is here, and we mean scary!

Look at this apparent message from Mother Nature!

It didn't seem so bad at first, but that changed quickly.

"We started looking at the cars thinking, 'Okay, they're taking a beating, but nothing's broke yet," one Little Elm man said. "Much to my surprise there were a couple things broken. Obviously took several hits to the back windshield."

And Mother Nature even attacked Little Elm ISD's bus fleet!

"Of our 48, only 13 were driveable," said Pat Robbins, Little Elm's Director for Communications and Community Relations.

The school district passed this storm test with flying colors. They sent out multiple alerts, and after borrowing buses from both Eagle Mountain-Saginaw and Burleson, every route was covered Monday morning.

"It should be pretty seamless going forward until our other buses are repaired," Robbins said.

The buses suffered mostly from broken mirrors and cracked windows, but with reports of hail as big as softballs Sunday, we wanted to know, what is the biggest hail on record? Is it baseball? Softball? Basketball?

It was actually an eight inch diameter ice rock in South Dakota in 2010. That's nearly the size of a soccer ball!

Yeah, no thanks. We'll just settle for the insurance claim and call it a day.