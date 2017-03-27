Randy Travis back in Big D, takes stage at Concert For Charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- His music is considered timeless, but three years ago, it seemed like 57-year-old Randy Travis' time here on earth was almost up.

"We choose to live our life as if everything is a miracle 'cause I have one sitting right beside me," his wife Mary Davis told NewsFix in an exclusive interview. "With heart issues and stroke issues it's not something you can plan for, none of us plan for it."

When Randy was at the hospital three years ago his doctors originally diagnosed him with a heart problem called cardiomyopathy, before they realized he suffered a stroke.

But despite a reported 1% to 2% chance at living, Randy's been on the road to recovery, including improving his speech.

As for his music, the country crooner was apart of Beauty Kind's 'Concert for Causes' benefiting the American Heart Association.

"It's great to be apart of it, especially from our experience we know a lot about that," explained Mary.

The special Saturday night in Jerry's World, featured music from Band Perry, Jake Owens, and North Texas native Demi Lovato.

The event raised $2 million for AHA that'll be used to help beat heart disease and stroke.