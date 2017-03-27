New life for an old landmark – Dallas’ Longhorn Ballroom to reopen this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's a Dallas music hall with a whole lotta history. And now the Longhorn Ballroom is not only getting a facelift, but also a new lease on life, thanks to new owner Jay LaFrance.

"It was built in 1950, specifically as a music hall," LaFrance said of his new property. "Bob Wills and Loretta Lynn, to Willie Nelson who basically grew up playing here."

Heck, Aerosmith even shot a music video at the Longhorn - talk about history!

And it's not just music history either. This place was once run by Jack Ruby, before he shot Lee Harvey Oswald.

So, when developers wanted to buy the land and bulldoze the place, LaFrance said 'no way!'

"I'm a history person. I enjoy music," LaFrance told NewsFix. "And I saw the history here, and the legacy here, and it'd just be a shame to tear it down."

So instead, he and his family bought the joint, and now they're renovating and reopening it.

Fresh murals are going up, the facade is being redone, and LaFrance says the Longhorn should be back in business in time for the summer.

Said LaForce: "One of the things we want to do with this is not just respect the history and remember the history of music and the three generations of people that have come here, but continue that moving forward."