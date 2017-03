Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - Friends and family are remembering 18-year-old Clayton Winkles, who died in a car accident.

Arlington police say the high school pitcher crashed just around 3am. He was driving east on California Lane when his car crossed into the westbound lanes veered off the road and hit a tree.

Winkles was the only one in the car when he crossed into an opposite lanes and crashed. Investigators believe Winkles fell asleep at the wheel.