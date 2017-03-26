Sin City Chaos: 1 killed on Vegas Strip, man in pig mask robs Bellagio

LAS VEGAS — It’s been a wild weekend in Vegas, and we’re not talking the normal drunken fun.

First up, a man who authorities say shot two people, killing one on a bus in Las Vegas surrendered without incident Saturday after a standoff that lasted more than four hours, police spokesman Larry Hadfield told reporters.

Hadfield said the second person shot had minor injuries and was hospitalized.

The shooting suspect remained on the coach bus for hours while tactical teams and negotiators came to the scene on Las Vegas Boulevard, which was closed between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Boulevard during the crisis.

The incident is not related to terrorism, Hadfield said.

There also is no evidence that the incident is connected to a robbery earlier Saturday at the Bellagio. At least three well-dressed masked burglars, carrying sledgehammers, smashed their way into a high-end jewelry store early Saturday at one of Las Vegas’ most luxurious hotels.

The burglary prompted authorities to lock down parts of the swanky Bellagio Resort & Casino and sent panicked guests rushing outside.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Carlos Hank said the men were wearing suits and at least one had on a pig mask. Hank added authorities believe one of the men was carrying a gun..

One suspect was in custody and being interviewed by investigators Saturday.

Twitter user Kira Kamil described seeing the burglary, “Literally just witnessed an armed robber in a pig mask at a Rolex store at the Bellagio & then his arrest,” Kamil wrote.

No one was injured during the daring attempt.