Uhh… Kristi Yamaguchi tells Nancy Kerrigan to ‘break a leg’

HOLLYWOOD, CA -- Shade or nah?

Soooo... Nancy Kerrigan is on this season of "Dancing with the Stars." Fellow Olympian skater Kristi Yamaguchi, who's also a #DWTS champ, tweeted: "Can't wait to see you grace the ballroom floor, break a leg!"

Insert skate into mouth, right?

Of course, the first thing that comes to mind is the infamous 1994 incident when Tonya Harding allegedly schemed with her then-husband to bash in Kerrigan's knee. That's why telling Nancy Kerrigan to "break a leg" is like telling O.J. to "Go get 'em killer!"

Kristi's tweet is breaking the Internet:

Despite all the drama, Kristi's rep says she has nothing but love for Nancy and the two actually talked and laughed about it all. Nancy Kerrigan seemed to confirm that with this tweet:

Just was looking at this, I am adjusting to new contacts...#oops! Thank you @kristiyamaguchi for the advise! It definitely is helping! #dwts https://t.co/UPeeSFZ1xG — Nancy Kerrigan (@NancyAKerrigan) March 22, 2017

Hey, wonder if she'll ever kiss and make up with Tonya Harding. Hmm... Nah!