Report: Tomi Lahren ‘banned permanently’ from The Blaze

IRVING, TX -- Well, looks like conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren may have just heard the words, "You're fired!"
According to several reports, she's been "banned permanently" from "The Blaze." NewsFix contacted Lahren via text Sunday, and she told us she can't comment right now.
Yeah, doesn't sound too good, does it?
Lahren was initially suspended from "The Blaze" last week after appearing on "The View" when she told the ladies she supports abortion rights.
"I'm someone that's for limited government, and I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say I'm for limited government," she said. "But I think that the government should decide what women should do with their bodies."
She tried to clarify on Twitter by saying...
But founder of "The Blaze" Glenn Beck was already fired up and tweeted back..
Now, it appears he's given her the boot for good. Either way, we're sure Tomi Lahren won't be silenced for long.