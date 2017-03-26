Report: Tomi Lahren ‘banned permanently’ from The Blaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING, TX -- Well, looks like conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren may have just heard the words, "You're fired!"

According to several reports, she's been "banned permanently" from "The Blaze." NewsFix contacted Lahren via text Sunday, and she told us she can't comment right now.

Yeah, doesn't sound too good, does it?

Lahren was initially suspended from "The Blaze" last week after appearing on "The View" when she told the ladies she supports abortion rights.

"I'm someone that's for limited government, and I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say I'm for limited government," she said. "But I think that the government should decide what women should do with their bodies."

She tried to clarify on Twitter by saying...

Listen, I am not glorifying abortion. I don't personally advocate for it. I just don't think it's the government's place to dictate. https://t.co/qRjbAtJdo7 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 19, 2017

But founder of "The Blaze" Glenn Beck was already fired up and tweeted back..

Wait, libertarian views? Help me out on Trumpcare, stimulus, and executive orders. Trump is anything but libertarian. #intellectualhonesty https://t.co/jlt5sFvQMP — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 20, 2017

Now, it appears he's given her the boot for good. Either way, we're sure Tomi Lahren won't be silenced for long.