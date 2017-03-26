Mac & Cheese and Pancakes needs your help to win $10k for the kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKWALL -- It wasn't that long ago that we introduced you to Kaden Newton. Ever since he was four, the seven-year-old has had a hunger for feeding other kids.

Why?

"It makes my heart happy," he said Sunday.

Now, almost two months after starting his own business, Mac & Cheese and Pancackes is an official non-profit, and with the help of North Texas and beyond, Kaden's brought in an astounding 18,000+ items for local food pantries.

"We've gotten items from Egypt, from Puerto Rico, from almost every one of the states," his mother, Diana Newton, said.

Now, Kaden could use your help again.

Barbara's Bakery is doing a Kidtrepreneur contest for kid business owners. He's one of just ten kids across the country to make the cut for the $10,000 grand prize, but here are two things that put him over the top.

"He's the only non-profit in the competition," Diana Newton said. "I have to say, there are some really neat kids that he's against, but the only Texan."

So what would he do with the ten grand?

Like that's even a question.

"I would buy Kraft Mac & Cheese," Kaden said.

So how do you vote?

Go on Barbara's Bakery's Facebook page to their Kidtrepreneur tab. Find Kaden's picture, and click vote. Once you verify you're not a robot, you're good!

You have until April 14th, and you can vote every day.

"Once you give, it makes your heart bigger," Kaden promised.

So don't be a Grinch! How 'bout some mac & cheese?

If you need more information about the contest, where to donate food locally, or anything else Kaden's doing, check out the Mac & Cheese and Pancakes website.