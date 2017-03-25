MissingDCGirls: Where are they?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Nearly two dozen teens have gone missing in the Washington D.C. area this year, and it has parents and lawmakers calling on the FBI for help.

Right now, 22 cases are still unsolved -- many of them African-American and Latina teens. So far this year, there has been a total of 501 children reported missing; most of whom have already been found.

Oh yeah, and those social media posts that claim 14 girls vanished in 24 hours just isn't true, it's what you would call "fake news."

Besides that, law enforcement says the story isn't all in the numbers.

Chief Peter Newsham, MPD says, "The disturbing fact is that we do have that many kids who go missing in our city and it has been that way for a long time."

The police chief went on to say that 95% of the people reported missing in the city end up being found.

Some in the community, however, aren't buying it and are taking to social media to speak out their frustrations with the #MissingDCGirls.

One person even tweeted out:

FBI found Tom Brady Super Bowl jersey in another country, but can't find none of the girls that are missing from D.C. #missinggirlsDC — PSN: ChiLLNerd (@LeonFields_) March 24, 2017

An exaggeration, to say the least, but a point well made. Because one person missing is one person too many and that's a number we can all agree on.