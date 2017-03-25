Mall Mayhem: Hulen Mall back open after gunman hides inside

FORT WORTH — Most of us will never forget our first job. For one teen, that’s an understatement because her first day at work turned into a crime scene at Hulen Mall.

“Your child is out there, and you’re out here, and you can’t get to her…. it’s a sick feeling,” Maureen Johnson told NewsFix.

Johnson says her daughter texted her terrified when an armed robbery suspect stormed into Hulen Mall early Saturday morning. Fort Worth put the mall on lockdown and took to social media to warn people to stay away as they swept the mall.

Do not go to Hulen Mall. Officers are searching mall grounds for robbery sus. If you are at Hulen Mall, please follow officers instructions — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) March 25, 2017

Trouble started when cops say a white man decked out with a full beard and purple hoodie robbed a nearby payday loan store, then carjacked a Chevy SUV. With cops hot on his trail, they say he ditched the ride at Hulen mall and ran inside.

Well, he could run, but he couldn’t hide for long. Officers caught him in the boiler room of Macy’s. They were able to take him into custody without anyone getting hurt.

“I feel sick,” Johnson said.

We’re sure Maureen Johnson’s daughter is probably thinking, if this is my first day at work — what the heck is gonna happen tomorrow?!