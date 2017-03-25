Boom Box: A hip-hop education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- There seems to be a new trend of college professors using hip-hop as learning tools.

Well, we shouldn't say new, more like reemerging. If you remember, Tupac was the first hip-hop artist to be the subject matter at an institution of higher learning. Shortly after his death, a course based on his life and influences called The Textual Appeal of Tupac Shakur was offered at the University of Washington.

The University of California at Berkley had a course entitled History 98, The Poetry and History of Tupac Shakur."

Fast forward to today, Outkast will be the focus of two college courses. Outkast and the Rise of the Hip-Hop South, at Armstrong State University in Savannah, Georgia and Engaging the Lyrics of Outkast and Trap Music to Explore Politics of Social Justice, at Georgia Institute of Technology.

But this next one confuses us just a bit; Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics. You can catch this course being offered at Washington University. The course will focus on how West's influence in hip-hop can be used as a vehicle to explore topics and interests beyond the genre.

We’re waiting on the Wu-Tang course because you know, Wu-Tang is for the children.