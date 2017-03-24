Man takes Richardson PD on high-speed chase after breaking into Lamborghini dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON - If you have dreams of owning a Lambo, don't go about it the way one dude did. Traffic on US 75 was held up Tuesday morning after a suspect attempted to take a new Lamborghini! Instead, he ended up taking Richardson Police on a fast and furious ride across town. Cops began their early morning wake up call when the suspect broke into Lamborghini Dallas in Richardson.

"It started out as an alarm call at about 2:15 am," explained Richardson PD PIO. "He came towards the officer making his way out of the building he started firing at the officer."

That's when shots were reportedly exchanged before the suspect hopped into a stolen SUV (nope.. he never got that Lambo) to make a run for it!

"Additional officers who were called to the scene picked up the pursuit into McKinney."

It was a hot and LONG pursuit. Cops deflated his tires, shot him with pepper spray and bean bag rounds, laid down spikes but he still kept rolling on four flats for several more miles before coming to a stop. That's when police were finally able to pull the suspect out the passenger side window after firing a taser.

Turns out the guy behind the wheel is allegedly 19-year-old Justin Strait and cops believe he may have been on drugs when everything went down. Well, whatever makes you get up at that early and say "Hey I wanna steal a Lambo today" has to be some pretty powerful stuff.