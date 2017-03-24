Mack Beggs can now wrestle with boys thanks to new policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EULESS - Thanks to a new policy, Mack Beggs, the transgender Trinity High School student who won the Texas girls state wrestling championship, will now be able to wrestle with boys.

USA Wrestling has adopted a new policy allowing transitioning students to wrestle with the gender they self-identify with if they have gone through puberty.

Beggs, who identifies as a boy, was forced to wrestle against girls because of UIL's gender policy, which determines students gender based on what's on their birth certificate.

The new policy has already been enacted which will allow him to compete in boys meets during the the spring and summer, but if UIL doesn't change their policy, Beggs will have to wrestle girls during the next school year.