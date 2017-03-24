Hurst pastor arrested on child porn charges

HURST – A Baptist pastor in Hurst has been arrested on child porn charges after Best Buy employees discovered child pornography on his computer.

James Rankin was arrested Thursday after employees of the Best Buy store at 869 Northeast Mall Blvd. alerted police about 8:40 p.m. to what they believed to be child pornography, according to a Hurst Police Department press release. Investigators arrested 78-year-old Rankin, owner of the computer and an associate pastor at Bellevue Baptist Church in Hurst, charging him with Possession of Child Pornography, a third-degree felony.

The Bellevue Baptist Church website lists Rankin as an associate pastor, with the description, “James was a retired pastor before being called to his present ministry. He served churches in Tennessee, Fort Worth and Amarillo, Texas. He served as a chaplain in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1980. He has degrees in Bible, Theology, Counseling, Church Administration and Communication.”

Rankin appeared in court Friday with bond set at $5,000.