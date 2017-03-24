Suspect arrested in Garland Subway store robbery and rape of 2 employees

GARLAND – Garland police have arrested a suspect in the robbery of a Subway restaurant and sexual assault of store two employees.

Joshua Cook, 20, was arrested Friday at a hotel in the 3600 block of Leon and booked into the Garland Detention Center on one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Officers say two Subway employees were preparing to close the store Wednesday night in the 1200 block of Northwest Highway when Cook allegedly confronted them with a gun, emptied the cash register, and then raped both victims.

Cook was also charged with the March 21 aggravated robbery of a 7-11 store on Northwest Highway in Garland and is being held on a robbery warrant issued by Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

No bond has been set for Cook.

