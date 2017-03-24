Feel a little cramped in Tarrant County? The peaking population might be why

If you live in Tarrant County and have been wondering why it feels a little cramped lately, you can blame the spiking population.

Tarrant County, the third largest county in Texas, now has 2 million residents!

According to the US Census Bureau, the county has an estimated 2,016,872, an estimated 34,374 growth since 2015.

The county ranked second in Texas for the most growth. Harris County came in first with an estimated 51,900 growth.

Dallas county saw an estimated 21,599 growth since 2015.

Tarrant County residents, get to know your neighbors…. more of them are coming!