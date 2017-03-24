Cast of ‘Saban’s Power Rangers dishes on new movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Saban's Power Rangers" follows five ordinary teens who must become extraordinary when they learn their small town of Angel Grove - and the world - is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, the heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet.

Eye Opener's Hilary Kennedy met up with the five actors who play the power rangers to talk about what fans can expect in the new film.

Actor RJ Cyler who plays the blue power ranger says it is such an honor to be apart of legion of fans who get to see their favorite super heroes back on the big screen.

Becky G. who plays the yellow power ranger says she wouldn't have been able to do the film without the support of her other four co-stars. She stresses that they spent an incredible amount of time together and she wouldn't have wanted to do it with anyone else.

The film shows a very different side of the power rangers according to Ludi Lin who plays the black power ranger. In this film you get to meet each character before they became superheroes and learn about the challenges they faced growing up.

The film is now playing in theaters.