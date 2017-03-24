Buy tools at Harbor Freight? You could get money back thanks to lawsuit

If you’ve purchased tools at the national discount chain Harbor Freight, you could be due a refund of up to 30% due to a class-action lawsuit.

The class-action suit accused the company of using misleading sale prices.

Specifically, the lawsuit said Harbor Freight advertised merchandise at “sale” or “compare at” prices that had not been sold at the stated regular or “compare at” price for 28 of the proceeding 90 days.

While the retailer disputed the claims and said they had adhered to the law, they’ve agreed to a settlement.

If you’ve purchased tools between April 8, 2011, and Dec. 15, 2016, you could be due some money back.

If you happen to be one of those weirdos that keeps track of receipts or itemized credit/debit card statements for that long, you can submit a claim for a minimum of 20 percent of the “you saved” amount in cash, or 30 percent of that on a gift card.

For the rest of us that throw the receipt away in the store parking lot or without itemized credit/debit card statements, you can get up to 10 percent back (or 12 percent in gift cards) on qualifying purchases.

You have until Aug. 7, 2017 to file a claim.

Visit here to find out more about the settlement or here to file a claim.

A final hearing on the settlement will be held on July 7, 2017.