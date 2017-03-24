2 Killed, 18 injured in Mount Pleasant High School track team bus crash

TITUS COUNTY – Two people were killed and 18 injured Thursday night when a bus carrying the Mount Pleasant High School boys track team crashed into an oncoming 18-wheeler in east Texas, officials say.

The Mount Pleasant High School boys track team bus, being driven by a coach as the team returned from a meet in Paris, was a few miles ahead of the girls bus as it traveled two miles south of Talco on Highway 271. According to Mount Pleasant ISD Superintendent Judd Marshall, a northbound 18-wheeler coming from the opposite direction veered into bus’ lane, sideswiping the driver’s side of the bus and causing it to spin out of control.

The truck also hit a car driving behind the bus and carrying 30-year-old Mount Pleasant assistant coach Angela Beard; both the truck driver and Beard were killed.

Marshall said about 32 students were on the bus; 18 were taken to area hospitals, along with three coaches. The driver of the bus, whose name has not been released, was taken into surgery and is in critical condition.

The superintendent said classes would proceed as normal on Friday, but counselors would be available.

Just awhile ago Mount Pleasant HS, TX track boys were hit and flipped by 18 Wheeler. Please send Prayers. pic.twitter.com/IpsmFkBCE6 — Isaac Del Rey (@yourguyisaac) March 24, 2017