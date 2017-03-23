Thursday evening vigil honors 8-year-old killed in hit & run

FORT WORTH – A Fort Worth neighborhood is remembering one of its youngest residents by holding a vigil Thursday in the very spot where the little girl was by a hit and run driver last week.

Aja Dakota Hill was struck by a speeding car Friday in the 1500 block of Barron Lane as she rode her scooter. The driver fled the scene without stopping or helping the 8-year-old; Aja was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

A home security camera in the neighborhood shows a black Dodge Charger; police have found the car and have questioned the owner. It’s not yet clear who was driving the car when Aja was hit or if any charges will be filed against the owner.

The evening vigil is being held at 7:00 p.m. at 1521 Barron Lane in Fort Worth.

Tia Jackson, Aja’s mother, asked those attending the vigil to wear purple, Aja’s favorite color. Jackson is also circulating a petition asking for speed bumps to be installed in her Fort Worth neighborhood.

Aja was the youngest of five children and a first grader at Atwood McDonald Elementary School. A special cereomony is being held in her honor Friday.