The reasons for the looming doctor shortage in the U.S. may surprise you

ARLINGTON -- There's a doctor shortage looming for the U.S. of A.

"Demand for services is going up as we have an aging population," said Dr. Daniel Varga, Chief Clinical Officer for Texas Health. "If the doctor pipeline just stays stable, we're gonna run into a shortage."

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, "by the year 2030 the united states will face a shortage of between 40,800-104,900 physicians."

And since it takes years to train a doctor, there's no time to lose! So we'd better get more people into med school, right?! Well, folks at UT Southwestern say that's not a problem.

"The number of medical students graduating and going into residency is ever increasing," Dean of Student Affairs Dr. Angela Mihalic told NewsFix last week.

And yet, says Dr. Varga, "Demand is exceeding supply."

"There's no simple way to solve that problem since it's caused by so many factors," Varga said. "It'll take a multi-faceted approach to match supply to demand."

But the AAMC and Drs. Varga and Mihalic all agree that one way to increase the supply of doctors is to throw money at residency programs.

Med school grads need their residencies to become practicing physicians, but Congress capped the funding back in the nineties, effectively freezing the number of doctors that can get through the system, without healthcare providers raising private money.

"Experts in graduate medical education would argue," Dr. Varga said, "Well if we train all these doctors, and there's no residency slots for them to go into, what are we gonna do?'"

Said Dr. Mihalic last week, "That's something we'll have to work with the congress on."

Well, the reform congress is looking at now doesn't add residency slots, but its advocates claim it will increase patient access to healthcare... Which Varga points out will only increase demand.

Here's hoping the folks in charge manage to team up to find a solution - and fast!