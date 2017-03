Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - A lawsuit will be underway for a mysterious illness plaguing a junior high school in Arlington.

Since September, a handful of staff members at Nichols Junior High School reported symptoms of dizziness, headaches and nausea, but only while they were in the school building.

Arlington ISD has conducted a number of air quality and mold tests but nothing explained the illnesses reported.

Attorneys filing the lawsuit are will have a press conference this morning.