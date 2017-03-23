Fort Worth police release photo in hit & run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth Police are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run that put a teenager in critical condition.

16-year-old Aaron Lancaster was walking home from school at Timber Creek High School when he was struck at a protected crosswalk on Alta Visa Road and Funnel Street. Police say the car that hit Lancaster continued northbound on Alta Visa Road.

Lancaster was taken to a hospital where he currently remains in a medically induced coma.

A witness described the vehicle as a 2004 to 2006 gray Toyota Sienna and police are seeking the public's help to identify the driver behind the vehicle.

#WANTED Hit-and-Run. Occurred 3/19 on Alta Visa Rd. 04-06 Toyota Sienna.

Please call

817-392-4888

(photo of vehicle is NOT suspect veh) pic.twitter.com/vHtVzcD2AY — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) March 22, 2017