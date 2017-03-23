DFW auto show revving up in Big D

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Things are revving up at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, for the DFW auto show.

“I need a Sunday car and a Saturday car,” said car fan Carl Davis.

That’s right, thousands of folks are expected to cruise through the auto show. However many do not seem to be in the market for a new ride.

In fact across the country, sales of passenger cars were slightly down in 2016 as compared to past years. Meanwhile, at the auto show, folks here are just focused on maybe one day owning their dream cars.

“My dream is right behind me here, when I retire and sell my children,” said Davis.

For those looking for something more heavy duty, you can go for a test ride on the indoor track at the convention center.

“As we’re going through each obstacle they are learning about the vehicle, they can touch it, see the capabilities of the trucks, and learn a little bit,” said Sergio Armenta, the track manager.

The indoor test track showcases payload, and stability with a steep 30-degree slope.

“That’s acutely pretty cool, because once you get on there people feel like they’re going to tip over,” Armenta said

The auto show rolls through until this weekend.