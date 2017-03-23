Denton woman rescued after 5 days stranded in Grand Canyon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON - A woman from Denton was rescued after being stranded in Arizona near the Grand Canyon for five days.

Amber Vanhecke was traveling to the Havasupai Reservation when her car ran out of gas. The 24-year-old called for help, but her call was dropped before a trooper could determine her exact location.

Authorities conducted an air search and a helicopter crew noticed she had arranged rocks to spell "Help."

Vanhecke's car was found abandoned, but police discovered notes she left that explained where she was headed to find cellphone service.

Vanhecke was spotted several miles away with barely any food and water. She was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital.