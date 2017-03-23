Comerica Bank donates over 800 gowns ahead of prom season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Prom season is upon us and for most students, the special night means memories that'll last a lifetime. So, for the third straight year, Comerica Bank is cutting out the cost of gowns for hundreds of teens. They've gathered over 800 new and gently used prom dresses to give out for FREE!

"I got a pretty dress for free and I won't be going broke for prom," said one student.

Wednesday, volunteers rolled out the racks for the Boys and Girls Club, a non-profit serving underprivileged students in Dallas. Only a few teens were handpicked from the club to enjoy the shopping experience.

Many of these young ladies are given the opportunity to come talk about why they deserve a prom dress," explained Charles English, President of Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dallas. "It's important for our young people to earn things and not look for things to be given."

For students like Irma Zamarripa, going through the selection process is just as beautiful as picking out that perfect prom dress.

"For me it's very special because I've been part of the Boys and Girls Club for almost four years," Zamarripa explained. "It's my last year I'm going to graduate and it really feels great cause my parents don't have to have that financial burden."