Ya Heard? Wyclef got arrested, Bieber got a new tattoo, and the Prince can dance…sort of.

Today's Ya Heard? with Boom 94.5
- Wyclef Jean was briefly detained in Los Angeles in a case of mistaken identity. He was falsely identified as a robbery suspect. Wyclef posted the video to Twitter this morning.
- Justin Bieber got a new tattoo that he unveiled on Instagram. You can now consider your day a success and life meaningful for having this profound knowledge.
- Prince William dances like every dad ever. He was approximately 80% on beat. Luniz wrote a song about it and perhaps shouldn't have.