Ya Heard? Wyclef got arrested, Bieber got a new tattoo, and the Prince can dance…sort of.

Posted 12:48 pm, March 22, 2017, by , Updated at 12:55PM, March 22, 2017

Today's Ya Heard? with Boom 94.5

  • Wyclef Jean was briefly detained in Los Angeles in a case of mistaken identity. He was falsely identified as a robbery suspect. Wyclef posted the video to Twitter this morning.
  • Justin Bieber got a new tattoo that he unveiled on Instagram. You can now consider your day a success and life meaningful for having this profound knowledge.
  • Prince William dances like every dad ever. He was approximately 80% on beat. Luniz wrote a song about it and perhaps shouldn't have.