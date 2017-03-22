Victim’s family wants to spare death row inmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - A death row inmate has found an unlikely ally: his victim's parents.

Paul Storey killed Jonas Cherry during an armed robbery in 2006.

He's set to be put to death on April 12th but Cherry's parents are asking the execution be called off and Storey be instead, sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The couple says they want to spare Storey's family from the same pain they've felt all these years.

Storey's defense lawyers also say he's barely mentally competent, something jurors were not told during trial.