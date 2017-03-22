Ruff Life: Take Tish from gas station queen to girl of your dreams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Tish certainly has a sweet face, and she must've taken advantage of it in order to survive.

“She’s actually been living on the streets of South Dallas for two years at a gas station,” said Dallas Pets Alive! Marketing Director Haley Edman.

She definitely had some wild in her.

“I’d drive by. I’d feed her. I and a lot of other people had been trying to get her for almost two years,” said her foster, Larry Whitlock.

She living in the brush by the gas stations at the intersection of Belt Line Road and Interstate 20 in Southeast Dallas County. With nothing to go on but the kindness of strangers, she learned to live that life.

“I’d toot the horn, and she’d pick me out somehow of maybe dozens of vehicles," Whitlock marveled.

For this dog, it took a team effort. Dallas Pets Alive! brought her in with the help of Duck Team 6. And wouldn't you know it, her old meal ticket, Whitlock, stepped up as a foster.

“Right when she came home she made three little nests in the backyard just so she could feel safe, but now she’s an inside dog about 90 percent of the time,” Edman said.

Make no mistake about it. She's available for your family, and her fear is all gone.

“She’s perfectly healthy, happy, and a super calm, chill dog now,” Edman said.

Well, her demeanor may not be very 'Addams Family', but could you be the Gomez to her Tish?

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by fostering or adopting an animal, check out their website: dallaspetsalive.org.