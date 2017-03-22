New area being searched for missing retired Dallas firefighter

QUINLAN – Crews are beginning a third search for a retired Dallas firefighter who’s been missing for nearly two weeks.

Michael Chambers was last seen on security video at the Walmart near his home in Quinlan. Chambers’ wife last spoke to her husband around 8:00 a.m. March 10; she reported her husband missing that evening when she returned home to find him gone, according to the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.

Based on found evidence at the Chambers home, investigators believe the 70-year-old to be in danger.

The area being searched Wednesday, about a block from Chambers’ home, has not been searched before and was decided upon based on new leads.

The Chambers’ family is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the return of Michael Chambers. Brantley Burns with Farm Bureau Insurance is offering an additional $1,000 for information, according to the Herald-Banner.

Michael Chambers is 6′ 3″ tall, weighs 225 pounds, and is balding with grey hair. He typically wears a Dallas Fire Rescue t-shirt and baseball hat. He has no known mental or medical disabilities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6800, Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929, or 911.