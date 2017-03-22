Man charged with hate crime after his tweet triggered a seizure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Some tweets can, apparently, be as dangerous as a gun

That's the logic behind the Dallas County indictment of John Rivello.

He's facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say Rivello tweeted animated strobe images to a Newsweek Senior Writer last December with the message "you deserve a seizure for your post."

The journalist is epileptic, and the strobe lights did, in fact, trigger a seizure.

Federal authorities already charged Rivello with federal cyber stalking for the tweet, but the state of Texas added the aggravated assault charge.

That charge also carries a hate crime enhancement.