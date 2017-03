Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO - Wanna grab a cup of coffee with the Hoff? You can, next Tuesday at XO Coffee Company in Plano!

David Hasselhoff will be meeting fans, signing autographs -- and maybe even pouring a few cups of Joe -- between 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on March 28.

Why the special visit? Hasselhoff's nephew, David Martin, is co owner of XO Coffee Company and the Hoff agreed to visit the new shop.

Come see me at the XO Coffee Company in downtown Plano, Texas Tuesday March 28 from 4-7 pm !! @XOcoffeeco #xocoffeeco pic.twitter.com/GsVmpr3yBA — David Hasselhoff (@DavidHasselhoff) March 19, 2017