Dallas may offer photo IDs to all residents, including undocumented

Dallas may soon offer photo IDs to all residents, including undocumented immigrants.

Mayor Mike Rawlings says the city is studying the idea of municipal identification cards, which would include a resident's photo, name, and address. Rawlings says the ID can help immigrants cash checks, seek employment, and more.

Some worry the cards will enable illegal voting or identity theft, but Rawlings says he plans to work with several agencies to make sure the ID's comply with all laws.