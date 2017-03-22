Body found at Lake Ray Hubbard believed to be missing fisherman

DALLAS – Texas game wardens believe a body found early Wednesday at Lake Ray Hubbard is missing fisherman Mark Jordan of Rowlett.

A body surfaced and was pulled from the lake around 7:30 a.m., according to Dallas Police spokesperson Jason Evans. The body, a male, was turned over to the Rockwall Justice of the Peace and taken to the Dallas County medical examiner for identification.

Crews have been searching for 50-year-old Mark Jordan since he went missing March 15, after heading out to fish on Lake Ray Hubbard. Jordan’s capsized boat was found March 16; Dallas Fire-Rescue, Rockwall Fire Department, and Texas game wardens have been searching for him since.

