A company is paying $10K a month to live in luxury homes and travel 😎🍹

Can you blog, write and photograph? Then apply for the “best job on the planet.”

If you think you match the qualifications, 3rd HOME, an exclusive, private club for luxury second homeowners, will pay you $10K/month to live lavishly and travel for three months!

Applicants must be experienced in social media, writing and can promote the brand “through eloquent words, pictures and videos.” They also need to have an appreciation of the finer things, be a luxury connoisseur and have an understanding of the hospitality industry.



Another awesome perk of this job? You don’t have to travel alone! The person hired is able to bring a travel companion to accompany them, BUT they have to pay their way.

If you want the chance to travel across the globe and stay at the most desired and finest resorts and homes, you have until March 30th to apply! Email a video on why you’re “the best candidate for the best job on the planet” to bestjobontheplanet@thirdhome.com before the deadline.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a valid passport and driver’s license, and be able to travel for three months.