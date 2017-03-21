YouTube slammed for LGBTQ video filtering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN BRUNO, CA -- Some serious stuff is going down in the YouTube community, and it's got the internet freaked out.

The mega huge video sharing site is in some big trouble for a filtering system people have recently discovered. The "Restricted Mode" feature is supposed to "hide videos that may contain inappropriate content flagged by users" and "help you avoid inappropriate content".

Sounds innocent enough, right?

The problem is: many of the videos that are being filtered out seem to be LGBTQ related, and it's upsetting a lot of people. Popular LGBTQ YouTubers like Tyler Oakley and Gigi Gorgeous are none too happy about the new restrictions.

Gigi Gorgeous, a transgender YouTuber since 2008, came out with a video in response saying, "Youtube has always been a place where you can find someone just like you, and now given that you can just turn on one button and the entire LGBTQ community can be taken away from you is really really sad."

Tyler Oakley, who has more than 8 million subscribers tweeted this:

still not fixed. one of my recent videos "8 Black LGBTQ+ Trailblazers Who Inspire Me" is blocked because of this. i'm perplexed, @YouTube. https://t.co/MrGBmPum1a — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) March 19, 2017

YouTube seems to be standing by the way they filter videos by posting this on Twitter:

A message to our community ... pic.twitter.com/oHNiiI7CVs — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) March 20, 2017

"I think at the end of the day the young people are who need the LGBTQ education most," Gigi said. "I really do think that this YouTube restriction stops a lot of people from being their authentic self."

Coincidentally, that video doesn't show up when the restriction mode is on.

So when you're watching your favorite YouTubers, make sure your restrictions are off or you might miss out!