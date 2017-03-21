‘Wee Wee Booty’: Botched butt injections murder trial begins in Dallas

ooyala code=”hzdHdmYTE6Nt0GmSgwCDFZA4gjXa3Jqk” player_id=”f5c333b0ed234aa5859d68a57e0c8177″ auto=”true” width=”1920″ height=”1080″]

DALLAS — The trial began Tuesday morning for Rochelle “Wee Wee” Ross who’s charged in the death of 34-year old Wykesha Reid.

Ross is accused of performing several illegal amateur cosmetic surgeries on Reid — known in the streets as “The Wee Wee Booty.”

“She kept this business in play and people went, women went,” the prosecutor said during opening statements. “These women wanted to be beautiful.”

“The Wee Wee Booty” reportedly consisted of industrial grade silicone, which filled Reid’s veins, heart, and lungs before killing her. Jurors heard the 911 call made after Ross and her assistant allegedly left Reid’s lifeless body on the surgery table at a salon in Deep Ellum back in 2015.

“They left her there like a piece of garbage,” the prosecutor explained.

Now, let the blame game begin. Ross’ attorney argued his client is not responsible for Reid’s death.They’re putting the blame on the assistant, Alicia Clarke.

“All the criminal evidence clearly shows that it was Alicia that gave her the shots,” he explained.

If convicted, Ross faces life in prison.