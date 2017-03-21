Tomi Lahren suspended from Glenn Beck’s ‘The Blaze’

IRVING -- Finally! Some political drama that doesn't involve President Trump! Political commentator Tomi Lahren never backs down from what she believes in, and the most recent controversy she's found herself in is no different.
Yeah, something she recently said has gotten her suspended from TheBlaze.
You're probably thinking what she could have possibly said to warrant this kind of punishment? Well, she appeared on "The View" on Friday and said that she supports abortion rights.
"I'm someone that's for limited government and I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say I'm for limited government but I think that the government should decide what women should do with their bodies," Lahren said on the show.
Ultimately, though, she was suspended on Monday. Many think her time is already short at the Blaze. Her contract is reportedly up this fall. Yeah, it's certainly possible she'll be doing her Final Thoughts segment elsewhere a lot sooner rather than later.