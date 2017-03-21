Tomi Lahren suspended from Glenn Beck’s ‘The Blaze’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING -- Finally! Some political drama that doesn't involve President Trump! Political commentator Tomi Lahren never backs down from what she believes in, and the most recent controversy she's found herself in is no different.

Yeah, something she recently said has gotten her suspended from TheBlaze.

You're probably thinking what she could have possibly said to warrant this kind of punishment? Well, she appeared on "The View" on Friday and said that she supports abortion rights.

"I'm someone that's for limited government and I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say I'm for limited government but I think that the government should decide what women should do with their bodies," Lahren said on the show.

Lahren tried to clarify a little bit on Twitter:

Listen, I am not glorifying abortion. I don't personally advocate for it. I just don't think it's the government's place to dictate. https://t.co/qRjbAtJdo7 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 19, 2017

I have moderate, conservative, and libertarian views. I'm human. I will never apologize, to anyone, for being an independent thinker. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 18, 2017

But it was too little too late:

Wait, libertarian views? Help me out on Trumpcare, stimulus, and executive orders. Trump is anything but libertarian. #intellectualhonesty https://t.co/jlt5sFvQMP — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 20, 2017

I speak my truth. If you don't like it, tough. I will always be honest and stand in my truth. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 18, 2017

There is no "my truth." There is only the truth. pic.twitter.com/dDdItnPDbp — Kate Scanlon (@kgscanlon) March 18, 2017

On the flip-side, however, other conservatives aren't sure why Lahren is being silenced:

Tomi is a huge asset to our side. I don't like that she's pro-choice but I'm not going to be a baby about it. Grow up, conservatives. https://t.co/8S0mmwdfbY — Gavin McInnes (@Gavin_McInnes) March 18, 2017

The left bans speech. We shouldn't.https://t.co/DRwruOM0pp — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 20, 2017

Watching everyone attack @TomiLahren because she said one thing they didn't like. What are we liberals? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 20, 2017

Ultimately, though, she was suspended on Monday. Many think her time is already short at the Blaze. Her contract is reportedly up this fall. Yeah, it's certainly possible she'll be doing her Final Thoughts segment elsewhere a lot sooner rather than later.