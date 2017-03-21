The Fitness Marshall makes North Texas bust a move!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHLAKE, TX -- If you sparkle when you sweat, this week's Subculture is just for you. The Fitness Marshall danced his way through three DFW shows and showed us how to “sweat ourselves sexy.”

Known for his energetic YouTube videos, Caleb Marshall is taking his love of dance and fitness and creating a unique way to work out! His videos reach the millions, which only means people like his moves.

"Since I was a little boy, I thought I was supposed to be a pop star. So, I went through life pretending to be Britney Spears in the bathroom mirror, and then I got to college and started doing cardio hip-hop classes, just kind of for fun and realized this was my passion -- this dance fitness hybrid thing,” said Marshall.

On Friday, Marshall and his crew of backup booties taught an intimate class of about 100 folks at Southlake’s Dance Works Studio, a smaller gathering compared to his Gilley’s Dallas sold out performance.

"I'm stopping in different cities, and I don't usually have anytime to see anything but all I do get to see is the people, which I think is the coolest part, because I hear so many different stories and there are people from every walk of life, every race, and every body type," he said.

The crowd on Friday was filled with both men and women, all ready to learn from their fitness guru.

"The videos I saw on YouTube, they're just super fun. It's a really good way to work out and not get bored. It's not running on a treadmill, it feels more like dancing, and it feels more like having fun," said Aubrey Khen, a college student attending with her mom.

Once the music started, even those with little to no coordination jumped in and gave it their best shot. Marshall says anyone can pick up his dance moves, no matter the age or fitness level.

"As long as you're willing to move and just have a good time and not worried about making everything perfectly, you're gonna have a good time," said Marshall.