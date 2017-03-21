Spice of Blythe: Rosé all day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Spring has sprung, and not only are the birds chirping and the flowers growing, but everything's also coming up rosé!

Yeah, it might not have the best reputation, but Rosé is one of the greatest wines there is -- a white wine with just a kiss of grape skin to give it it's gorgeous pink color.

And yes, it doesn't take a genius to know that color is one of the things I love about it, but it's also fun, festive, and a great choice for ANY occasion!

Adding a little sparkle and dazzle to your life with Rosé, no matter what the reason, is today's Spice of Blythe!