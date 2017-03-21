Oklahoma man arrested in hit & run death of Rachel Spelman

MADILL, Okla. – A man suspected of killing 23-year-old Rachel Spelman over the weekend has been arrested in Oklahoma.

John Adrian Esparza was arrested early Tuesday morning in Marshall County. He is suspected of hitting Rachel Spelman early Saturday morning as she crossed the 2300 block of Cedar Springs Road near Bookhout Street in the Uptown area of Dallas.

Witnesses say the driver of a dark-colored sedan hit Spelman, got out of the car, looked at her as she lay on the ground, then got back in the car and took off.

Dallas police contacted the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Monday for help locating Esparza, who lives in Marshall County, according to Sheriff Danny Cryer. Both law enforcement agencies worked to located Esparza and the vehicle before the arrest was made early Tuesday.

Rachel Spelman, a recent graduate of Texas A & M University, was a block away from her home when she was struck.

Esparza, 38, is being held in Marshall County Jail and will be returned to Dallas to face charges.