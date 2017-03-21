New craft beer comes straight from the toilet bowl to the bar!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, CA -- There's nothing more crappy than bitter beer! But one new brew has made us go from 'bitter beer face' to stank face without even tasting it.

That's because Stone Brewing Company's newest batch of craft beer is made from sewage water!

"Toilet to tap" is what the people are calling it. But the makers of the San Diego product are swearing by the sewage that their Full Circle Pale Ale taste's more like fruit instead of feces.

And If it makes you feel any better, the ale is allegedly made using treated sewage water. It's all apart of the Pure Water San Diego Program -- the city's plan to get a third of it's water from recycled sources by 2021.

So, whether you decide to taste the beer or not (in this case) the sooner you break the seal, the closer you'll be to tasting another batch of brew. From toilet to tap, of course.