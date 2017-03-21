Man stabs Walmart greeter in Corsicana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORSICANA - Police have arrested a man after he stabbed a Walmart greeter Monday afternoon in Corsicana.

Marcus Polk says the man came up behind him, stabbed him multiple times, then fled the scene.

While Polk was rushed to a nearby hospital, police released grainy surveillance pictures of the suspect -- and received a tremendous response.

The attacker was found about half a mile away and was taken into custody.

Polk has since been released from the hospital in good condition.