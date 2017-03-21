Healthy, delicious and only for a dollar! Lincoln Culinary Team preps for DISD competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — Cooking in Dallas ISD has turned into a sport and the team over at Lincoln is gearing up for Saturday’s Cooking Up Healthy Change competition.

It takes some serious culinary creativity to get ready. Not only does their dish have to meet strict healthy guidelines, it also has to only cost about a dollar per meal.

“The price, the price,” laughed Elisabeth Fugett, a junior at Lincoln and member of the Culinary Team. “That’s the hardest.”

“Yeah, staying within that budget, maintaining our calories, making sure that everything is balanced out,” agreed Radriyan Nixon, sophomore.

The health factor is a big one. According to the CDC, childhood obesity rates spike for teens, so for high schools, it’s a big part of their eating education.

“It’s absolutely critical for students to learn how to eat healthy,” said Michael Rosenberger, Executive Director of Food & Childhood Nutrition Services at Dallas ISD. “And that’s what these students get to learn, are ways to put foods together, and spices together and culinary techniques.”

And these two chefs have a real love for the culinary arts.

“Knowing that you have that freedom to create your own dish,” Radriyan said. “Create something new for the people to enjoy.”

Elisabeth added that she likes “the creativity and the smile on the people’s faces when you hear them say, ‘oh that was good, compliments to chef’”.

Well, these two will be cooking for that compliment at the culinary competition this Saturday. Creating a meal that’s cheap, healthy, delicious and most importantly of all: a winner!